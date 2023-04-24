110-year-old headquarters of HCMC People’s Council and People’s Committee welcomes visitors

On April 29-30, the headquarters of the People’s Council and People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City will open its doors to welcome visitors, including veterans and children of the city. Following this, tour operators will organize tours for tourists.

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has recently issued a plan to organize a tour of the national-level architectural heritage site of the People’s Council and People’s Committee headquarters, located at 86 Le Thanh Ton Street, Ben Nghe Ward, District 1. This building has a history of over 110 years and was recognized as a national-level architectural heritage site by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism in 2020.

In the meantime, on April 29th and 30th, the Department of Tourism will organize free tours for veterans and children of the city. Subsequent tours will be organized by tour operators with specific programs.

Visitors will have the opportunity to explore and experience the People’s Council and People’s Committee headquarters, including the main hall, the international guest reception room, the main staircase, etc. on the ground and first floors. Visitors will also hear a narration about the building’s history, architectural highlights, artistic design, and the function of each room.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism said it will implement a program for travel companies, aiming to renew the domestic tourism products associated with the heritage site of the People’s Council and People’s Committee headquarters, combined with other destinations in the form of routes or thematic tours based on history and architecture.

So far, a travel company has officially announced that it will accept reservations for tours.

The headquarters of the People’s Council and People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has a history of 110 years. Photo: Quang Huy.

Representatives from TST Tourist told Zing that the company decided to pilot a tour after seeing an increase in demand from visitors. The price of 280,000 VND is based on the expenses that the company has to pay such as renting a vehicle and a tour guide.

After the trial period, the company will consider the price level as well as expand the tour to other destinations in Ho Chi Minh City, with the highlight being the headquarters of the People’s Council and People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City.

The headquarters of the People’s Council and People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City is one of the famous ancient architectural works of the city. The building was constructed in 1898 and completed in 1909 by the architect Femand Gardès, modeled after the bell towers in northern France. The sculptor Louis-Lucien Ruffier was responsible for the exterior architectural decoration.

The program for visiting the headquarters of the People’s Council and People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City is one of the activities that the city uses to promote its national heritage sites, aiming to build a friendly and open image of the city. The city has intended to implement this tour since 2017.

