11 houses were submerged due to a river bank landslide.

The most recent landslide, which damaged 11 households in Sa Dec City, Dong Thap province, is an example. Dong Thap province is actively developing a number of long-term and rapid reaction options to limit the harm caused by river bank erosion.

One of the arterial canals circulating water into Sa Dec City is the Doc Phu Hien Canal. Despite the fact that it is the dry season, the water flow is quite rapid. Its pace, along with the riverbed’s thirst for alluvium, has caused landslides, swallowing highways, buildings, and people’s properties in an instant.

Dong Thap is contemplating reconstructing the road after the landslide to ensure traffic. Along with that, individuals should be encouraged to adjust their behaviors, such as not building residences near the river. There will be no additional development of the existing houses.

Dong Thap is adopting soft and long-term solutions such as planting flood-resistant trees along riverbanks to break waves and avoid landslides in addition to the urgent response of reinforcing and creating embankments to overcome the impacts of landslides.

Dong Thap now has a riverbank erosion belt that stretches for more than 132 kilometers and is home to roughly 6,000 people.

