11 Best Influencer & Social Media Marketing Agencies in Vietnam

Social media and influencer marketing is the dominating marketing trend in Vietnam. Vietnam has one of the highest social media penetration rates worldwide. More than 70% of the population are active social media users. Due to the popularity of social media platforms such as YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, more and more Vietnamese are becoming social media creators.

As a marketing strategy, influencer marketing is believed to be ten times more effective than traditional marketing. Vietnam offers many influencers in different industries and platforms. There are plenty of examples of how various brands leverage social media marketing and succeed.

However, planning an influencer marketing campaign might not be as easy as you think. When choosing the right influencer, it is important to set campaign goals. Micro-influencers work best to increase conversions, while mega influencers are great to generate brand awareness. It is also important to make sure that the chosen influencer has your target audience as their followers.

As an international company, it might be best for you to partner with a local influencer marketing agency. These agencies can help to choose the right influencers and to develop the right content strategy.

If you are looking for an influencer marketing agency, we have listed down the 11 best influencer and social media marketing agencies in Vietnam. Each of these agencies have their own broad influencer networks and focus industry – such as gaming influencers, review generations, etc. Let us take a look:

AJ Marketing is the best influencer and social media marketing agency in Vietnam. Currently, AJ Marketing offers best prices due to exclusive partnerships with leading Vietnam influencers. According to AJ Marketing’s founders: “Our goal is to help international businesses to succeed in Vietnam by leveraging the power of influence”.

AJ Marketing’s influencer network includes nano, micro, and mega-influencers from various sectors – gaming, beauty, fitness, fashion, technology, finance, etc. They focus on 3 social media platforms: Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok. AJ Marketing offers more than 7,000 influencers with a total reach of 1.3 billion followers.

Together with a local office and team in Vietnam, AJ Marketing has teams in Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan. Other than influencer marketing, AJ Marketing also provides digital marketing services, such as online advertising, social media management, SEO, digital PR, digital billboards, and celebrity licensing.

AJ Marketing has worked with many popular brands such as ByteDance (TikTok), AMD, BMW (MINI), and many more. AMD has partnered with AJ Marketing to create a social media campaign that included influencer marketing and media buy. This campaign featured top gaming influencers on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram and reached millions of gamers in Vietnam.

Golden Communications Group is an integrated digital marketing agency group in Vietnam. One of their service branches is Golden Stella, which focuses on influencer marketing. They have their own influencer network which enables businesses to exchange products with authentic influencer experience. Their influencer network consists of nano, micro, and mega influencers with the total reach of 10 million followers.

Golden Communications Group has worked in marketing projects with Samsung, Porsche, Sendo, and more. Other than influencer marketing, Golden Communications Group also offers services in digital marketing, event planning, PR, content marketing, screen production, IMC, and service live marketing.

Onfluencer is an influencer marketing platform based in Vietnam. Onfluencer is dedicated to bringing digital marketing solutions through the implementation of influencer marketing. Their platform enables brands to get influencer marketing campaign planning, choosing the right influencers, manage campaigns, and create final reports. They also have ranges of products based on the function – influencer reviews, promotional influencer marketing strategies, and KOL recommendations.

Onfluencer’s network involves more than 30,000 influencers and 6,000 KOLs in Vietnam. Their influencer database varies in industry, social media channel, and follower count.

Onfluencer have partnered with many brands such as Oreo, VPBank, Inax, and many more. Onfluencer and Oreo created an influencer marketing campaign. The campaign featured 15 micro-influencers and was conducted through Facebook. The campaign reached more than 20,000 engagements.

7SAT is an influencer marketing platform based in Vietnam. 7SAT provides 3 platforms: 7SAT Professional to generate brand awareness through top KOLs, 7SAT Review to increase brand coverage through micro-influencers, and 7SAT Commerce to drive revenue through social commerce models.

Their system enables brands to discover influencers, manage campaigns, and run campaigns through an app. 7SAT’s network consists of more than 15,000 influencers from various social media platforms. You can find top Vietnamese influencers here such as MisThy, Hana Giang Anh, and many more.

7SAT has worked with many popular brands such as Realme, LaVie, and many more. When first launched in Vietnam, Realme partnered with 7SAT to create an influencer marketing campaign on YouTube and Facebook. The campaign reached 1 million audience and sold more than 100,000 products within the next 6 month.

Adsota Creative is an advertising agency in Vietnam dedicated to game/app publisher companies. Adsota partnered with OTA Network – a Facebook Gaming community in Vietnam for collaborating with top gaming influencers.

Adsota also offers advertising consulting services, video productions, content creation, website development, designs, and event organization.

Adsota Creative has worked with many brands such as Vietcombank, Nexon, Aeon, and many more.

EloQ Communications is a public relations and integrated marketing communications agency in Vietnam. As a PR agency, EloQ Communications also offers influencer marketing, alongside with social media marketing, crisis communications, event planning, digital marketing, and business branding.

EloQ Communications are driven to help brands reach audiences and expand their business in Vietnam. They also have partnerships with APAC countries such as Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Myanmar, Cambodia, and Japan.

They have worked with brands such as Grab, Intel, Microsoft, and many more. Lazada partnered with EloQ Communications to promote Lazada’s Lucky Day campaign. This campaign featured 10 key influencers, 6 online communities, and 50 micro-influencers. Campaign reached 200,000 engagements.

Accesstrade is Southeast Asia’s affiliate marketing agency based in Vietnam. Their platform connects businesses (advertisers) with a network of more than 1.5 million partners who own online channels throughout Vietnam. With Accesstrade, companies can grow their business through KOLs. Their affiliate solutions are also based on CPA efficiency.

Accesstrade has worked with many brands in multiple industries, such as Samsung, Lazada, Prudential, and many more.

REVU is a content marketing platform that enables brands to find the right influencers to generate creative review contents. The platform also enables brands to manage their campaign and access their analytics report.

REVU’s influencer network consists of more than 700,000 influencers. They started in Korea and now have branches in Vietnam, Indonesia, Taiwan, Philippines, and Thailand.

REVU has worked with many brands such as Nivea, Hyundai, Naver, and many more.

HQ Group is a creative marketing agency that specializes in influencer marketing. HQ Group partnered with more than 100 local Vietnamese influencers. HQ Group manages and develop KOLs under their management IKONIX. They also have other business such as online payment, esports team training, and technology software.

HQ Group has worked with many brands such as HubSpot, Garena, and Appota.

HQ Group launched a music video with collaboration of Uncle Bear and Free Fire. This collaboration is launched to promote Free Fire’s online community.

Box Studio is a Vietnamese marketing agency that focuses on content production with streamers or gaming influencers. Their main goal is to develop the sports and gaming community through social media channels. Their services include influencer management, livestreaming management, E-sports, and journalism.

Box Studio’s network involves more than 100 streamers in Vietnam. Box Studio has partnered with companies, such as Shopee, Samsung, TikTok, and Garena.

Creatory is an influencer marketing agency based in Vietnam. Creatory focuses on building partnerships with top 100 local Vietnamese influencers, such as MisThy, Min Min, and more. Their influencer network involves gaming and lifestyle influencers. They focuses on 2 influencers platform – YouTube and Facebook.

Creatory provides influencer marketing services in campaign development, video production, video distribution, influencer relationship management, social selling, and brand YouTube management. One of their unique services is they also specialize in E-sport tournaments and team management.

Creatory has worked with many brands from different sectors. The majority of their clients came from the gaming and tech industry, such as Asus, Garena, and Gamota. Nevertheless, they also worked with other industries such as Shopee and Chupa Chups.

CONCLUSION

Vietnam is one of the most digital countries in the world. More than 70% of Vietnamese are active social media users and it is a home to thousands of influencers.

Influencer marketing is considered ten times more effective than traditional marketing. In fact, it is one of the most popular advertising trends in Vietnam. Brands should acknowledge this opportunity by leveraging the power of social media and influencers to compete in the Vietnamese market.

However, without the proper knowledge and planning, your influencer marketing campaign is risky. Therefore, international companies should consider partnering with a local agency. By partnering with a local agency, you can access local insights and experience. An agency can also help you choose the right influencer and manage your campaigns.

We hope this agency list can help you find the right influencer marketing agency for you. You should also check out other marketing agencies recommendations such as The 10 Best Marketing Agencies in Vietnam by Sortlist.

