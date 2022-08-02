101 dishes from ocean tuna set a Vietnamese record

Phu Yen Culture and Tourism Week 2022 with the theme “Ocean Tuna – the quintessence of the sea” took place from July 28-31. The highlight of the series of events is to set a new record for tuna dishes.

On July 31, Ms. Nguyen Thi Hong Thai, acting director of Phu Yen Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said that chefs from all over the country performed tuna fillets, organized cooking shows and displays dishes from this species.

The Vietnam Record Organization has also announced that it has set a Vietnamese record for 101 dishes from Phu Yen tuna. In addition to familiar names such as tuna salad, tuna pumpkin soup, the chefs also created new dishes such as tuna breast with salted egg cheese sauce, pan-fried tuna with Phu Yen white é sauce, dragon fruit buds Mixed tuna with one sun and served with tuna roll…

According to Ms. Thai, Culture-Tourism Week also takes place an art festival of Bai Choi, a lobster festival, and a number of sports activities coordinated by the General Department of Physical Education and Sports (Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism) in accordance with the local organization.

For the first time, Phu Yen has set a Vietnamese record of 101 dishes made from tuna. Photo: Minh Hoang.

Previously, on the evening of July 30, the People’s Committee of Song Cau town (Phu Yen) opened a lobster festival to widely promote the land of “yellow flowers and green grass” to visitors.

Phan Tran Van Huy, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Song Cau town, said that the locality has the longest coastline in Phu Yen with many famous scenic spots such as Xuan Dai Bay, Cu Mong lagoon, Ong Xa island, Nhat Tu island.

“We expect the lobster festival to become an outstanding socio-economic event that both elevates the value of aquaculture and creates a unique tourism product for domestic and international tourists,” Mr. Huy said.

Cages for lobster farming on Xuan Dai Bay, Song Cau town (Phu Yen).

On this occasion, Song Cau town also organizes Nghinh Ong festival; received the certificate of the provincial-level cultural and historical relic Mo Ca Ong in Tan Thanh village, the seminar on science and technology in lobster product development in Phu Yen province to 2030…

@ Zing News