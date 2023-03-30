10,000 people make Vietnam map with toothpicks, registering for world record

The organizing unit of Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Festival has launched the implementation of a Vietnam map made of over 100,000 toothpicks, carried out by approximately 2,000 to 10,000 people.

The Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Festival 2023 will take place from April 6 to 9, 2023, at 23/9 Park (District 1), according to the latest announcement from the city’s Department of Tourism. This year’s festival marks one year of the recovery and development phase for the local tourism industry.

The Department stated that this year’s tourism event will gather 46 booths from provinces and cities across the country, 30 tourism service businesses, and other units. In addition to the opening ceremony at 7 pm on April 6, there will be many sideline activities within the event framework. The highlight of this year’s Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Festival is the Tourism Job Exchange 2023, which aims to connect tourism service businesses in need of recruitment with labor forces and students from tourism training institutions.

Notably, the event’s organizing committee will launch the implementation of a special version of the “Vietnam Map” artwork made of toothpicks in the “Vietnamese Soul” collection. The artwork consists of two parts: the Vietnam Map and the Dong Son Bronze Drum, with a size of about 1.8m x 2.8m, made up of over 100,000 toothpicks carried out by approximately 2,000 to 10,000 people. After being implemented in Ho Chi Minh City, the artwork will be transported to Hue and Hanoi to complete the next relevant steps. The artwork is expected to register for two world records: the map with the most people involved in the world and the largest toothpick Vietnam map in the world. After completion, the artwork will be auctioned to raise funds for charity activities for orphaned children.

It is estimated that in 2022, Ho Chi Minh City will welcome 3.4 million international visitors and 31 million domestic visitors. The total revenue of the tourism industry is expected to reach about 131,000 billion VND. Although the number has increased significantly compared to 2021, it still falls short of the level before the Covid-19 pandemic occurred in 2019.

@Vietnamnet