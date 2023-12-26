The Best Brand Rankings 2023 in Vietnam have just been announced by Decision Lab.

The Best Brand Rankings 2023 in Vietnam, conducted by Decision Lab, the exclusive partner of YouGov, a global research agency, in Vietnam, is based on nearly 33,000 consumer interviews and is considered one of the most comprehensive surveys and evaluations of consumer behavior in Vietnam.

The brands are ranked based on the Index score from the YouGov BrandIndex tool. This Index assesses the overall brand health, relying on the average scores of factors such as Impression, Quality, Value, Satisfaction, Recommendation, and Reputation. All brands are monitored for at least 6 months to be included in the Best Brand Rankings in Vietnam.

The top 10 in the rankings include brands such as Samsung, Vietnam Airlines, Shopee, Honda, Panasonic, MoMo, The Gioi Di Dong, Hao Hao, Vietcombank, and Kinh Do. MoMo, as the only Vietnamese fintech, is listed alongside well-established and familiar brands. This indicates that the use of payment and financial platforms is increasingly becoming a necessity for domestic consumers.

Ranking of the 10 Best Brands in Vietnam 2023. SOURE: Decision Lab

Thue Quist Thomasen, CEO of Decision Lab, the exclusive partner of YouGov in Vietnam, stated, “Domestic brands are performing very well in the market. Among the top 20 brands in Vietnam, there are up to 12 domestic brands, and 6 out of the top 10 most improved brands are also Vietnamese brands. This demonstrates the increasing strength and competitiveness of Vietnamese brands. They are heavily investing in innovation and marketing strategies to further solidify their positions in the market.” @Cafef